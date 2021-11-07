Analysts Set Kion Group Ag (FRA:KGX) Price Target at €95.00

Shares of Kion Group Ag (FRA:KGX) have received a consensus rating of “Sell” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €98.45 ($115.83).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KGX. Berenberg Bank set a €114.00 ($134.12) price target on Kion Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Kion Group in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €111.00 ($130.59) price target on Kion Group in a report on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €108.00 ($127.06) target price on Kion Group in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of FRA KGX traded down €1.98 ($2.33) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €95.24 ($112.05). The company had a trading volume of 180,655 shares. Kion Group has a 12 month low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a 12 month high of €81.82 ($96.26). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €86.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €87.59.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

