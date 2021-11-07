Analysts Set NCC Group plc (LON:NCC) Price Target at GBX 348.20

Shares of NCC Group plc (LON:NCC) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 348.20 ($4.55).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NCC. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 363 ($4.74) target price on shares of NCC Group in a report on Thursday. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 363 ($4.74) target price on shares of NCC Group in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 335 ($4.38) target price on shares of NCC Group in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.44) target price on shares of NCC Group in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NCC Group in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

NCC Group stock opened at GBX 252 ($3.29) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 287.42 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 291.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of £780.46 million and a P/E ratio of 72.00. NCC Group has a one year low of GBX 187.40 ($2.45) and a one year high of GBX 348 ($4.55).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.15 ($0.04) per share. This is an increase from NCC Group’s previous dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. NCC Group’s payout ratio is currently 1.33%.

In other news, insider Tim Kowalski sold 33,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 263 ($3.44), for a total transaction of £87,129.27 ($113,834.95).

About NCC Group

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company provides cyber security services, such as penetration testing and security assessments, managed detection and response, vulnerability scanning, compliance and accreditations, risk management, products and cloud services, technology solutions, threat intelligence, specialist practices, and training.

