Analysts Set Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Target Price at $29.21

Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, sixteen have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.21.

PSTG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Europe boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$30.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

NYSE:PSTG traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.70. 2,640,912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,377,538. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.78 and a beta of 1.39. Pure Storage has a 52-week low of $16.79 and a 52-week high of $29.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.81.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $496.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.56 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 14.04% and a negative return on equity of 22.19%. Pure Storage’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Pure Storage will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 74,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $1,986,666.03. Following the sale, the director now owns 100,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,705,147.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Pure Storage by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,233,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,570,000 after purchasing an additional 29,781 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 131,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after buying an additional 12,376 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Pure Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,100,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,149,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,755,000 after buying an additional 569,531 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Pure Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. 79.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

