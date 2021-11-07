Analysts Set Safestore Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) PT at $16.00

Shares of Safestore Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SFSHF. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Safestore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Safestore in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Safestore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

OTCMKTS SFSHF remained flat at $$15.87 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 49 shares, compared to its average volume of 458. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.23. Safestore has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $16.49.

Safestore Holdings plc is a self-storage company. It provides self-storage solutions and the sale of ancillary products, such as insurance and merchandise in both the UK and France. The company was founded by Frederic Vecchioli in 1998 and is headquartered in Borehamwood, the United Kingdom.

