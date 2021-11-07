Analysts Set XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Target Price at $55.45

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.45.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XPEV. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on XPeng in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on XPeng from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of XPeng by 4.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 126,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of XPeng by 56.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 10,828 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of XPeng by 69.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,036,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,057,000 after buying an additional 426,359 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of XPeng by 104.4% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 64,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after buying an additional 32,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of XPeng by 1,463.4% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 465,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,677,000 after buying an additional 435,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.34% of the company’s stock.

XPEV opened at $46.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.18. XPeng has a 1 year low of $22.73 and a 1 year high of $74.49. The company has a market capitalization of $37.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.96 and a beta of 8.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.65.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.17). XPeng had a negative net margin of 33.74% and a negative return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $582.55 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that XPeng will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

