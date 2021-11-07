Analyzing MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) & Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER)

MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) and Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get MOGU alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for MOGU and Uber Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MOGU 0 0 1 0 3.00 Uber Technologies 0 3 26 0 2.90

MOGU currently has a consensus price target of $2.80, suggesting a potential upside of 189.53%. Uber Technologies has a consensus price target of $69.15, suggesting a potential upside of 46.53%. Given MOGU’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe MOGU is more favorable than Uber Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.5% of MOGU shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.0% of Uber Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Uber Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares MOGU and Uber Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MOGU -75.66% -5.81% -4.58% Uber Technologies -7.78% -15.64% -5.92%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MOGU and Uber Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MOGU $73.63 million 1.15 -$50.06 million ($0.58) -1.67 Uber Technologies $11.14 billion 8.21 -$6.77 billion ($3.86) -12.23

MOGU has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Uber Technologies. Uber Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MOGU, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

MOGU has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Uber Technologies has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

MOGU Company Profile

Mogu, Inc. engages in the operation of an online fashion and lifestyle destination platform Its platform contents comprises live video broadcasts, short-form videos, photographs, and articles covering topics including product reviews, fashion tips, brand fitting room, celebrity on-screen, and street runway. The company was founded by Qi Chen, Xuqiang Yue, and Yibo Wei on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc. operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs. The Rides segment refers to products that connect consumers with Rides Drivers who provide rides in a variety of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis. The Eats segment allows consumers to search for and discover local restaurants, order a meal, and either pick-up at the restaurant or have the meal delivered. The Freight segment leverages proprietary technology, brand awareness, and experience revolutionizing industries to connect carriers with shippers on its platform, and gives carriers upfront, transparent pricing and the ability to book a shipment. The Other Bets segment consists of multiple investment stage offerings. The ATG and Other Technology Programs segment primarily responsible for the development and commercialization of autonomous vehicle and ridesharing technologies, as well as Uber Elevate. The company was fou

Receive News & Ratings for MOGU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MOGU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.