Andrew William Shepherd Sells 762 Shares of Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK) Stock

Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK) insider Andrew William Shepherd sold 762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of £2,700 ($3,527.57), for a total value of £2,057,400 ($2,688,006.27).

Andrew William Shepherd also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Brooks Macdonald Group alerts:

On Monday, November 1st, Andrew William Shepherd sold 639 shares of Brooks Macdonald Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of £2,700 ($3,527.57), for a total value of £1,725,300 ($2,254,115.50).

On Tuesday, September 21st, Andrew William Shepherd sold 957 shares of Brooks Macdonald Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,304 ($30.10), for a total value of £22,049.28 ($28,807.53).

Shares of BRK opened at GBX 2,690 ($35.15) on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,491.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,324.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13. Brooks Macdonald Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,467 ($19.17) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,800 ($36.58). The company has a market cap of £435.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of GBX 40 ($0.52) per share. This represents a yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from Brooks Macdonald Group’s previous dividend of $23.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. Brooks Macdonald Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.44%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BRK. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 2,450 ($32.01) price target on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

About Brooks Macdonald Group

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It operates through three segments: UK Investment Management, International, and Financial Planning.

See Also: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Macdonald Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Macdonald Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.