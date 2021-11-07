Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.26, Fidelity Earnings reports. Anika Therapeutics had a positive return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 3.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Anika Therapeutics updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of ANIK stock traded up $1.71 on Friday, reaching $45.03. The company had a trading volume of 63,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,900. The stock has a market cap of $649.33 million, a PE ratio of -109.83, a PEG ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.22 and a 200-day moving average of $42.05. Anika Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $32.30 and a 12 month high of $48.37.

Several analysts have weighed in on ANIK shares. UBS Group started coverage on Anika Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Anika Therapeutics from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

In related news, CFO Michael L. Levitz purchased 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.21 per share, with a total value of $114,598.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Anika Therapeutics stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) by 222.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,855 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.22% of Anika Therapeutics worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Anika Therapeutics Company Profile

Anika Therapeutics, Inc is an orthopedic and regenerative medicines company, which develops, manufactures and commercializes therapeutic products for pain management, tissue regeneration, and wound healing. Its products are based on hyaluronic acid, a natural chemical occurring, biocompatible polymer found throughout the body.

