ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $275.00 to $305.00. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock. ANSYS traded as high as $413.86 and last traded at $412.72, with a volume of 1507 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $409.97.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ANSS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $389.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $354.78.

In related news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 63,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.07, for a total value of $23,200,724.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Janet Lee sold 2,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $1,072,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,361 shares of company stock valued at $24,529,192 over the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in ANSYS by 17.3% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,418 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in ANSYS by 49.1% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in ANSYS by 176.1% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 15,775 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,350,000 after purchasing an additional 10,062 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in ANSYS by 16.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 500,257 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $169,871,000 after purchasing an additional 71,636 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in ANSYS by 4.4% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,978 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $364.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $354.67. The firm has a market cap of $35.48 billion, a PE ratio of 76.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.25.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $445.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.98 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 24.92%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

