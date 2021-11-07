ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) PT Raised to $305.00 at Barclays

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 25.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ANSS. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Benchmark lifted their price target on ANSYS from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $354.78.

Get ANSYS alerts:

ANSS stock opened at $406.69 on Friday. ANSYS has a 1 year low of $292.79 and a 1 year high of $413.89. The firm has a market cap of $35.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.59, a PEG ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $364.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $354.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.93.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.25. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 24.92%. The company had revenue of $445.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ANSYS will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.65, for a total value of $146,343.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 63,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.07, for a total transaction of $23,200,724.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,361 shares of company stock valued at $24,529,192 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in ANSYS by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in ANSYS during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. 88.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.