ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Lowers Holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd cut its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 781,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 126,965 shares during the period. Interactive Brokers Group accounts for 1.9% of ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd owned 0.19% of Interactive Brokers Group worth $51,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 447,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,404,000 after purchasing an additional 9,110 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 108,907.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 15,247 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 182.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,075,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,710,000 after acquiring an additional 695,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 103.9% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 267,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,577,000 after acquiring an additional 136,261 shares in the last quarter. 19.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IBKR opened at $73.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 0.69. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.58 and a 1 year high of $80.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.29.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $464.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.15 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 10.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.76%.

In other news, CAO Denis Mendonca sold 8,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $644,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.64, for a total value of $1,273,928.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,123,203 shares of company stock worth $75,006,367. Corporate insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

