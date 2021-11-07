APA (NASDAQ:APA) Upgraded to “Buy” at Truist

Truist upgraded shares of APA (NASDAQ:APA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have $45.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $29.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on APA from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on APA from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securities lifted their target price on APA from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised APA from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on APA from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:APA opened at $29.90 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 4.76. APA has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $30.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. APA had a negative return on equity of 393.47% and a net margin of 8.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that APA will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. APA’s payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

In other APA news, Director Chansoo Joung sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $381,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,932.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APA. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of APA by 11.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,564,000 after acquiring an additional 125,520 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of APA by 15.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,024,000 after acquiring an additional 43,722 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of APA by 2.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 74,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of APA by 63.9% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 184,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 72,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of APA by 2.7% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

