Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th. Analysts expect Apellis Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($1.73) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.70) by ($1.02). The business had revenue of $0.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 million. On average, analysts expect Apellis Pharmaceuticals to post $-8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ APLS opened at $34.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.13. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $27.50 and a one year high of $73.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 1.63.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Wedbush downgraded Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.33.

In related news, insider Federico Grossi sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $25,927.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,317 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.26% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals worth $14,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 74.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

