Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $186.00 to $170.00. The stock had previously closed at $103.39, but opened at $97.83. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Appian shares last traded at $90.06, with a volume of 8,010 shares trading hands.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on APPN. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Appian from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist cut their target price on shares of Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.57.

Get Appian alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APPN. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Appian in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Appian during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Appian in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Appian by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its position in shares of Appian by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.33% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.58 and a beta of 1.73.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03). Appian had a negative net margin of 20.00% and a negative return on equity of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $92.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.06 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Appian’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Appian Co. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Appian (NASDAQ:APPN)

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.