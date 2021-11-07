Applied Genetic Technologies (AGTC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Applied Genetic Technologies to post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Applied Genetic Technologies to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AGTC stock opened at $2.71 on Friday. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $9.67. The firm has a market cap of $116.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.56.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Genetic Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Applied Genetic Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) by 121.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 225,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 123,550 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.53% of Applied Genetic Technologies worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.59% of the company’s stock.

Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile

Applied Genetic Technologies Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy platform to develop transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. It has clinical trials in the field of ophthalmology, optogenetics, adrenoleukodystrophy, and otology.

