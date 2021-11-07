Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Given New $196.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $182.00 to $196.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.98% from the stock’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Aptiv’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $185.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Aptiv from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.75.

Get Aptiv alerts:

APTV stock opened at $175.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.35 billion, a PE ratio of 59.74, a P/E/G ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $158.97 and its 200 day moving average is $155.07. Aptiv has a one year low of $103.57 and a one year high of $180.81.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Aptiv had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Aptiv will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.64, for a total transaction of $954,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,503,896 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,652,578,000 after purchasing an additional 33,671 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 5.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,112,261 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,276,302,000 after purchasing an additional 400,247 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 2.3% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,037,483 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $949,877,000 after purchasing an additional 133,139 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 2.5% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,440,613 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $810,488,000 after purchasing an additional 134,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,650,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $729,591,000 after purchasing an additional 124,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

About Aptiv

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

Featured Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.