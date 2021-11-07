AQR Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $7,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LECO. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 32.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric in the second quarter worth $132,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 76.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the first quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the second quarter valued at $224,000. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

In related news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 6,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total transaction of $919,445.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $142.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.80.

Shares of Lincoln Electric stock opened at $143.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.23. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.22. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.91 and a fifty-two week high of $147.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 42.54%. The firm had revenue of $806.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 45.95%.

Lincoln Electric Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.