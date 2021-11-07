AQR Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 222,401 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,402 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $8,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,070,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708,898 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,695,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,424,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,771,000 after purchasing an additional 894,074 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,497,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,119,000 after buying an additional 768,391 shares during the period. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,820,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO H Clifford Buster III sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $1,800,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Scott L. Thompson sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $9,870,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 240,200 shares of company stock valued at $11,679,600. 3.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TPX shares. Truist upped their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

NYSE TPX opened at $45.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.02. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.78. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $50.51.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 155.99% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is currently 18.85%.

Tempur Sealy International Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

