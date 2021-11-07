AQR Capital Management LLC Has $7.59 Million Stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,640 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $7,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WCN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Waste Connections by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,860,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,548,274,000 after purchasing an additional 7,877,959 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 10.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,499,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,383,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,606 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 5.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,786,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,168,774,000 after acquiring an additional 495,097 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 1.6% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,720,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,161,111,000 after acquiring an additional 154,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,974,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $832,992,000 after acquiring an additional 135,924 shares during the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WCN opened at $134.42 on Friday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.02 and a 52-week high of $138.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.02 billion, a PE ratio of 60.28, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.09.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Waste Connections’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.06%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WCN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.88.

In other Waste Connections news, VP James Little sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.76, for a total value of $344,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

