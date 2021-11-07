AQR Capital Management LLC Has $8.27 Million Stake in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 71.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 973,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,422,735 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Equitrans Midstream worth $8,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Equitrans Midstream by 187.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,764 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equitrans Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.20.

Shares of ETRN stock opened at $10.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.04 and its 200 day moving average is $9.04. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 12 month low of $6.23 and a 12 month high of $11.52.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 10.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 96.77%.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

