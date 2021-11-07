AQR Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 49.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 125,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,680 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $7,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTR. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ventas by 433.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,069,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493,544 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Ventas by 427.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,280,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,309,000 after buying an additional 1,038,037 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P boosted its stake in Ventas by 42.0% during the second quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 3,099,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,967,000 after buying an additional 916,550 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 3.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,243,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,337,506,000 after purchasing an additional 879,579 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 21.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,734,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,332,000 after purchasing an additional 851,022 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Ventas in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.94.

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $53.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a PE ratio of 134.95, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.26 and a 1-year high of $61.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.45.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $976.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.40 million. Ventas had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 1.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is 54.22%.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total transaction of $1,023,587.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,002,047.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

