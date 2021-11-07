AQR Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,526 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 8,679 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $10,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMG. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth about $472,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 114 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 7,949 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,294,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

CMG stock opened at $1,794.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,850.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,667.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.49 billion, a PE ratio of 72.00 and a beta of 1.25. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,220.20 and a 1 year high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 9.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CFO Jack Hartung sold 12,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,920.83, for a total transaction of $23,094,139.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 25,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,909.68 per share, for a total transaction of $48,563,162.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,715.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,180.00 to $2,069.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,630.00 to $1,747.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,992.48.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

