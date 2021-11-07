AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 1,736 Shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,760 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,736 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.42% of Washington Federal worth $9,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 72,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 29,112 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Washington Federal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 228,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,052,000 after acquiring an additional 82,700 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 16,281 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 162.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 433,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,344,000 after acquiring an additional 268,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WAFD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Washington Federal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Washington Federal from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th.

NASDAQ WAFD opened at $36.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.38 and its 200 day moving average is $33.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.87 and a 12 month high of $36.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.88.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $150.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.90 million. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 28.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.49%.

Washington Federal Company Profile

Washington Federal, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, banking, financial products and services. It offers checking and savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, retirement, money markets, mobile and online banking, real estate and equipment financing, treasury management, and credit solutions.

