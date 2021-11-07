Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Receives $20.84 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.22.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ARCC shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ares Capital by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 60,087 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its stake in Ares Capital by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 13,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC grew its stake in Ares Capital by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 38,729 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Ares Capital by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 31,867 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Ares Capital by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,106 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.00. 1,370,971 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,759,015. Ares Capital has a 52 week low of $14.59 and a 52 week high of $21.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.12.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a net margin of 90.29% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ares Capital will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.81%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is presently 45.81%.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

