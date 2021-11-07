Argus Lowers Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) to Hold

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) was downgraded by investment analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Qorvo from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Qorvo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Qorvo from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Westpark Capital began coverage on Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.61.

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $156.07 on Friday. Qorvo has a 12-month low of $140.68 and a 12-month high of $201.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $172.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.34.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.17. Qorvo had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 21.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Qorvo will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total value of $219,784.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roderick Nelson sold 1,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.72, for a total transaction of $296,324.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,551 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,560 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of QRVO. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Qorvo in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo during the second quarter worth $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 465.4% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 352.9% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 50.9% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

