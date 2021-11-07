Arion (ARION) Reaches Market Cap of $46,242.80

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 7th. One Arion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Arion has a market cap of $46,242.80 and approximately $1.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Arion has traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001617 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.88 or 0.00085434 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.59 or 0.00080114 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.54 or 0.00099428 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,563.71 or 0.07373000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,129.00 or 1.00373757 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00022210 BTC.

Arion Coin Profile

Arion’s total supply is 14,941,696 coins. Arion’s official website is arioncoin.com . Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Arion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using U.S. dollars.

