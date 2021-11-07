Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Shares Sold by Perceptive Advisors LLC

Perceptive Advisors LLC lowered its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 23.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 315,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 94,200 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $26,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ARWR stock opened at $80.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.63 and a beta of 1.14. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $56.05 and a one year high of $93.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.33.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $45.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.20 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.00% and a negative net margin of 116.97%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ARWR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

In other news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $3,281,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Adeoye Y. Olukotun sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $318,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,593,750 over the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.