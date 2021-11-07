Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) PT Raised to $180.00

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

AJG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to a buy rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $163.28.

AJG opened at $160.26 on Wednesday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $109.75 and a 1-year high of $168.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $33.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $153.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.27.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $688,916.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter worth about $306,401,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,763,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,328,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,944 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 15.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,361,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,328 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 18.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,096,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $714,005,000 after acquiring an additional 791,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 17.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,127,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $718,277,000 after acquiring an additional 759,643 shares in the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

