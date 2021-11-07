Asure Software (ASUR) to Release Earnings on Monday

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 8th. Analysts expect Asure Software to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Asure Software has set its Q3 2021 guidance at $-0.030-$-0.010 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $17.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.76 million. On average, analysts expect Asure Software to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ASUR stock opened at $9.55 on Friday. Asure Software has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $9.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.07 million, a P/E ratio of -17.68 and a beta of 1.17.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Asure Software by 1,927.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 42,144 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Asure Software by 102.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 20,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Asure Software by 31.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.36% of the company’s stock.

About Asure Software

Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.

