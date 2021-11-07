ATB Capital Cuts Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Price Target to C$52.00

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) had its target price lowered by ATB Capital from C$58.00 to C$52.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AFN has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC reduced their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial lowered Ag Growth International from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$35.00 price target on Ag Growth International and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ag Growth International has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$43.44.

TSE AFN opened at C$29.86 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$28.48 and its 200-day moving average price is C$33.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$560.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,493.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 340.26, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Ag Growth International has a 1-year low of C$25.85 and a 1-year high of C$48.47.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C$0.21. The company had revenue of C$302.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$308.33 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ag Growth International will post 3.0399998 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Ag Growth International’s payout ratio is presently -3,000.00%.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

