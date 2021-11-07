ATC Coin Achieves Market Cap of $508,214.42 (ATCC)

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 6th. One ATC Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, ATC Coin has traded up 99.5% against the US dollar. ATC Coin has a total market capitalization of $508,214.42 and approximately $19.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $199.49 or 0.00321907 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00005284 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000400 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000087 BTC.

ATC Coin Profile

ATC Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 409,953,792 coins. The official website for ATC Coin is www.atccoin.com . ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “ATC Coin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It has an 84m supply. ATC Coin is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

ATC Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATC Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ATC Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

