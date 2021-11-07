Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Shares Acquired by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,506,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 570,219 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Athene were worth $101,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Athene by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,268,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $760,634,000 after buying an additional 217,942 shares during the period. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Athene during the 2nd quarter worth $335,223,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Athene by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,863,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $260,775,000 after buying an additional 114,326 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Athene by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,062,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $206,706,000 after purchasing an additional 315,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Athene by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,814,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $189,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,725 shares during the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Athene news, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.49, for a total transaction of $39,163.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total value of $25,224.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,447 shares of company stock worth $1,348,846 over the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities lowered shares of Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Athene from $73.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Athene to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist cut shares of Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Athene from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.48.

Shares of ATH stock opened at $87.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.56. Athene Holding Ltd. has a one year low of $34.49 and a one year high of $91.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.63. Athene had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 13.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

