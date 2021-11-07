Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Athenex had a negative net margin of 124.24% and a negative return on equity of 91.21%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share.

ATNX traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.43. 1,258,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 975,513. The firm has a market cap of $265.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Athenex has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $15.00.

ATNX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Athenex from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Athenex from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Athenex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.32.

In other Athenex news, Director Jinn Wu acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.67 per share, with a total value of $26,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 14.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Athenex stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) by 3,999.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,098,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,047,365 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.92% of Athenex worth $9,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

Athenex Company Profile

Athenex, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. It operates through the following segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The Oncology Innovation Platform segment focuses on the research and development of proprietary drugs.

