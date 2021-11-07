ATI Physical Therapy (ATIP) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect ATI Physical Therapy to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter.
ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $164.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.62 million. On average, analysts expect ATI Physical Therapy to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NYSE:ATIP opened at $3.14 on Friday. ATI Physical Therapy has a 52 week low of $2.66 and a 52 week high of $13.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.74.
ATI Physical Therapy Company Profile
ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.
