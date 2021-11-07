ATI Physical Therapy (ATIP) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect ATI Physical Therapy to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter.

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $164.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.62 million. On average, analysts expect ATI Physical Therapy to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:ATIP opened at $3.14 on Friday. ATI Physical Therapy has a 52 week low of $2.66 and a 52 week high of $13.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.74.

A number of research firms have commented on ATIP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ATI Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. CJS Securities cut ATI Physical Therapy to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Barrington Research cut ATI Physical Therapy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.98 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup cut ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, initiated coverage on ATI Physical Therapy in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.94.

ATI Physical Therapy Company Profile

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

