ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) Price Target Raised to C$54.00 at Scotiabank

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

ATSAF has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities upped their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$41.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$45.00 to C$51.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATSAF opened at $38.55 on Thursday. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a fifty-two week low of $13.69 and a fifty-two week high of $38.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.71 and its 200 day moving average is $30.27.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems, Inc engages in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems. It offers custom automation, repeat automation, automation products, and value-added services, including pre-automation and after-sales services to life sciences, chemicals, consumer products, electronics, food, beverage, transportation, energy, and oil and gas market.

