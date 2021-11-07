ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) Price Target Raised to C$54.00

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) had its target price lifted by National Bankshares from C$48.50 to C$54.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ATA has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems to C$48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Cormark increased their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$51.50 to C$53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$45.33.

Get ATS Automation Tooling Systems alerts:

Shares of ATA opened at C$48.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.43 billion and a PE ratio of 51.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$44.04 and its 200 day moving average price is C$37.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.93, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.33. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a twelve month low of C$17.94 and a twelve month high of C$48.26.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$510.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$461.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ATS Automation Tooling Systems will post 2.0599999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Chris Hart sold 5,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.00, for a total value of C$221,100.00. Also, Senior Officer Simon Roberts sold 5,000 shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.25, for a total transaction of C$221,261.00.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Company Profile

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

Recommended Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for ATS Automation Tooling Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATS Automation Tooling Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.