Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,646,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $327,115,000 after acquiring an additional 233,147 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 4.8% in the second quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 21.4% in the second quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 15,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 198.4% in the second quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 18,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after acquiring an additional 12,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 171.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADP. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.25.

NASDAQ ADP opened at $229.60 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.31 and a 12 month high of $230.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $96.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $208.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.61.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

