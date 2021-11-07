AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,702.53.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,870.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,670.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,900.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,390.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

In other news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,827.11, for a total value of $2,155,989.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,675.90, for a total transaction of $11,731,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,680 shares of company stock valued at $21,459,935. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,080,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,732,000 after purchasing an additional 444,581 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth about $256,087,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 228,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,571,000 after purchasing an additional 107,164 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 140,330.0% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 98,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 98,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 291,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,761,000 after purchasing an additional 60,824 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AutoZone stock traded up $8.89 on Tuesday, reaching $1,817.94. The company had a trading volume of 116,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,527. AutoZone has a 52-week low of $1,085.85 and a 52-week high of $1,844.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,677.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,573.73. The firm has a market cap of $38.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.86.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $35.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $30.20 by $5.52. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 142.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $30.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that AutoZone will post 97.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

