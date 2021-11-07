Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.47.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVTR. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Avantor in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Avantor from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on Avantor from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on Avantor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Avantor from $62.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

In other news, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total transaction of $3,881,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,279,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,651,457.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 17,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $696,710.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 558,683 shares of company stock worth $22,534,592 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Avantor by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Avantor by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Avantor by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avantor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Avantor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AVTR traded down $0.73 on Tuesday, hitting $38.18. The company had a trading volume of 5,990,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,360,022. Avantor has a 12-month low of $25.57 and a 12-month high of $44.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.33, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.60.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Avantor had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avantor will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

