Aventus Utility Token (AVT) Price Tops $0.48 on Exchanges

Aventus Utility Token (CURRENCY:AVT) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. One Aventus Utility Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00000974 BTC on popular exchanges. Aventus Utility Token has a market cap of $2.91 million and approximately $180,305.00 worth of Aventus Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Aventus Utility Token has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.19 or 0.00051107 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.83 or 0.00253751 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000559 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.48 or 0.00100778 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00011778 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004490 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Aventus Utility Token

Aventus Utility Token is a coin. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2017. Aventus Utility Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 coins. Aventus Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @AventusNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Aventus is a layer-2 blockchain protocol designed to bring scalability, lower costs, and speed to Ethereum transactions. The Aventus Network (AvN) let businesses build on top of the Ethereum network with Aventus’ second-layer protocol. With the AvN, applications can easily work with any other promising blockchain tech, cross-chain, by plugging into the Polkadot ecosystem, building on Substrate. Benefits of AventusScale The Aventus Network (AvN) can theoretically scale to 2,000 transactions per second. Price The average transaction cost on the Aventus Network will begin at just $0.01 (paid in AVT) and decrease over time. Speed The AvN will process a token transfer within 0.13 seconds. Enterprise Grade The AvN will onboard a minimum of 8.5 million client transactions that have been active in private test networks throughout the past year. Key Use CasesFinancial Assets Supply Chains Rewards and Loyalty Live Entertainment Data Integrity Decentralised Applications “

Buying and Selling Aventus Utility Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aventus Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aventus Utility Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aventus Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

