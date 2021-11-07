Avid Technology (AVID) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AVID stock opened at $29.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.41. Avid Technology has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $40.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.80 and a beta of 1.16.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AVID shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Avid Technology from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Avid Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

In other Avid Technology news, Director Robert M. Bakish sold 5,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total transaction of $162,415.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 678,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,888,332.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total value of $32,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,300 shares of company stock valued at $200,751. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

