AXA (EPA:CS) PT Set at €28.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

AXA (EPA:CS) has been assigned a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a €26.50 ($31.18) target price on AXA in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on AXA in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. UBS Group set a €20.50 ($24.12) target price on AXA in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on AXA in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.50 ($32.35) target price on AXA in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AXA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €26.06 ($30.66).

EPA CS opened at €25.50 ($30.00) on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €23.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of €23.12. AXA has a one year low of €22.13 ($26.04) and a one year high of €27.69 ($32.58).

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in six segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

