Aziyo Biologics (AZYO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Aziyo Biologics to post earnings of ($0.61) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $12.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.18 million. Aziyo Biologics had a negative return on equity of 112.20% and a negative net margin of 39.65%. On average, analysts expect Aziyo Biologics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Aziyo Biologics stock opened at $6.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $63.22 million and a P/E ratio of -0.36. Aziyo Biologics has a 1-year low of $5.07 and a 1-year high of $18.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aziyo Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aziyo Biologics stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO) by 370.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Aziyo Biologics were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 20.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aziyo Biologics

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo that combines the envelope with antibiotics and is designed to reduce the risk of infection following surgical implantation of an electronic device; and cardiovascular products, such as ProxiCor for use as an intracardiac patch or pledget for tissue repairs; Tyke for use in neonates and infants to repair pericardial structures; and VasCure, a patch material to repair or reconstruct the peripheral vasculature, including the carotid, renal, iliac, femoral, and tibial blood vessels for cardiovascular, vascular, and general surgeons.

