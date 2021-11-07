B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) President Buys $78,310.00 in Stock

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) President Kenneth M. Young purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.31 per share, with a total value of $78,310.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ RILY opened at $81.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.48. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.89 and a 52-week high of $81.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.44.
The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a $4.00 dividend. This is a positive change from B. Riley Financial’s previous None dividend of $2.00. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th.
B. Riley Financial Company Profile
B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets; Auction and Liquidation; Financial Consulting; Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack; Brands; and Corporate and Other.
