B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) President Buys $78,310.00 in Stock

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) President Kenneth M. Young purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.31 per share, with a total value of $78,310.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ RILY opened at $81.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.48. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.89 and a 52-week high of $81.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.44.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a $4.00 dividend. This is a positive change from B. Riley Financial’s previous None dividend of $2.00. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RILY. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 1,298.6% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 28,699 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 26,647 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 26.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,249 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 8.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,838 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 21.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 123,187 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,272,000 after buying an additional 21,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 68.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 7,521 shares during the last quarter. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets; Auction and Liquidation; Financial Consulting; Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack; Brands; and Corporate and Other.

