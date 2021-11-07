B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) to Issue None Dividend of $4.00

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) declared a None dividend on Thursday, October 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of 4.00 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This is a boost from B. Riley Financial’s previous None dividend of $2.00.

B. Riley Financial has raised its dividend payment by 267.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

RILY stock opened at $81.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.44. B. Riley Financial has a 52-week low of $28.89 and a 52-week high of $81.57.

In other news, CEO Bryant R. Riley acquired 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.61 per share, for a total transaction of $8,182,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Bryant R. Riley purchased 8,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.48 per share, for a total transaction of $516,162.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 204,005 shares of company stock worth $12,570,822. Company insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in B. Riley Financial stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) by 6,727.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 203,451 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.75% of B. Riley Financial worth $15,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets; Auction and Liquidation; Financial Consulting; Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack; Brands; and Corporate and Other.

