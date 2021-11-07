B. Riley Increases Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Price Target to $122.00

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $107.00 to $122.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.90% from the company’s previous close.

PWR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $103.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.73.

PWR stock opened at $117.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.86. Quanta Services has a fifty-two week low of $64.10 and a fifty-two week high of $122.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48 and a beta of 1.17.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Quanta Services’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Quanta Services will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Quanta Services news, Director Bernard Fried sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $1,157,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,598.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 12,220.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,025,341 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,019 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,039,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 154.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,222,434 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,716,000 after purchasing an additional 742,281 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 452.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 657,873 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,583,000 after purchasing an additional 538,698 shares during the period. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,990,000. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

