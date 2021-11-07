B. Riley Raises Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) Price Target to $59.00

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at B. Riley from $42.50 to $59.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 103.94% from the stock’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Bluegreen Vacations’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS.
BVH has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Bluegreen Vacations in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Truist started coverage on shares of Bluegreen Vacations in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Bluegreen Vacations in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bluegreen Vacations currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.80.
Shares of BVH stock opened at $28.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $635.88 million, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.15. Bluegreen Vacations has a 1-year low of $8.02 and a 1-year high of $29.49.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 22.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations in the third quarter valued at approximately $647,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations in the third quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 51.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations in the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. 34.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Bluegreen Vacations
Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.
Recommended Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Bluegreen Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluegreen Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.