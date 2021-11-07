B. Riley Raises Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) Price Target to $59.00

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at B. Riley from $42.50 to $59.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 103.94% from the stock’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Bluegreen Vacations’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

BVH has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Bluegreen Vacations in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Truist started coverage on shares of Bluegreen Vacations in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Bluegreen Vacations in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bluegreen Vacations currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.80.

Shares of BVH stock opened at $28.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $635.88 million, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.15. Bluegreen Vacations has a 1-year low of $8.02 and a 1-year high of $29.49.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.40. Bluegreen Vacations had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 19.53%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.53) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bluegreen Vacations will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 22.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations in the third quarter valued at approximately $647,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations in the third quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 51.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations in the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. 34.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bluegreen Vacations

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

