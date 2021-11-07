Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,222 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKR. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 195.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 3,761.0% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 9,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total transaction of $255,195.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Worrell sold 29,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $729,511.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,546,970 shares of company stock valued at $1,188,602,766. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BKR opened at $24.80 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $15.35 and a 1-year high of $27.66. The stock has a market cap of $25.71 billion, a PE ratio of 107.83 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.41.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05). Baker Hughes had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Baker Hughes’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 313.04%.

BKR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.74.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

