Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.38.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BALY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bally’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Cowen raised Bally’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Bally’s in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bally’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

Get Bally's alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Bally’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bally’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Bally’s by 181.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Bally’s by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE BALY opened at $45.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08 and a beta of 2.30. Bally’s has a 1-year low of $26.27 and a 1-year high of $75.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.62.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $314.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.58 million. Bally’s had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 7.14%. Bally’s’s revenue was up 169.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Bally’s will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bally’s

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Bally's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bally's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.