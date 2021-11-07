Balyasny Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 415,790 Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 415,790 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,120,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 18,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 419.8% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 911,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,809,000 after purchasing an additional 736,441 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 111.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 45,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 24,116 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 51,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 12,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PSTG shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$30.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Monday, August 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.21.

Shares of NYSE PSTG opened at $27.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of -29.78 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.81. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.79 and a 52-week high of $29.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $496.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.56 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 22.19% and a negative net margin of 14.04%. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 74,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $1,986,666.03. Following the sale, the director now owns 100,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,705,147.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

Featured Story: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG).

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.